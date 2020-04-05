Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 161,001 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of First Hawaiian worth $25,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.53. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

