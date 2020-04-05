Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 305,406 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Uniti Group worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.79 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

