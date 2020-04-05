Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Federal Signal worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

