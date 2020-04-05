Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Total by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 116,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Total by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Total by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 744,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Total by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,553,941 shares of company stock worth $8,277,124 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

