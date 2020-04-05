Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 323,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.60% of NetGear worth $26,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NetGear in the third quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NetGear by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NetGear by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetGear by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 97,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetGear alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NetGear stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $633.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.