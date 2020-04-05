Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $19,943,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 473,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 277,091 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,803,000 after purchasing an additional 124,232 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after buying an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $66.25 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.