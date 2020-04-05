Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.63 Million Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 290,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

