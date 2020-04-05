Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.22% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247,082 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock worth $7,361,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

