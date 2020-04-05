Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.14 Million Stock Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Hub Group worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Hub Group stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.25. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

