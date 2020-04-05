Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.19 Million Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $24,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,314,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 590,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $285,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $52.66 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

