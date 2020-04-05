Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.54 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Winnebago Industries worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Braun purchased 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGO stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

