Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Axos Financial worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at $144,835.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Axos Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

