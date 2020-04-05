Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.05 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

