Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.33 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,997,000 after buying an additional 42,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after buying an additional 433,187 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,149,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 876,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.