Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.56 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.65% of Triumph Bancorp worth $25,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

