Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.14 Million Holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of Matson worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,989,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Matson by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Matson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MATX. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. Matson Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.26 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

