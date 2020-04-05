Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.28 Million Stock Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Criteo worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Criteo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Criteo SA has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

