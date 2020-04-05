Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.72 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Belden worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Belden by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Belden by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

