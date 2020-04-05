Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of CNX Resources worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $6.93 on Friday. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

