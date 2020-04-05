Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of Rent-A-Center worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

RCII stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $697.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCII. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

