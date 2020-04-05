Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 455,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of SFBS opened at $27.08 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

