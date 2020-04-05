Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.89% of MSG Networks worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,169,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 436,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 159,050 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

