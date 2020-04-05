Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of Provident Financial Services worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 569.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $862.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

