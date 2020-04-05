Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,028,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of InterDigital Wireless worth $23,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 650.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

IDCC stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.