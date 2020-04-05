Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of AAON worth $25,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after purchasing an additional 506,782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AAON by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $44.91 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.