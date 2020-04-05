Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of Comfort Systems USA worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 45,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

