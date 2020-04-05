Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,780 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Bottomline Technologies worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other news, Director Peter Gibson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

