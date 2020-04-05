Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,576 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Easterly Government Properties worth $26,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 673,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 518,494.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 606,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 606,639 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 252.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

