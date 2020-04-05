Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 897,704 Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 6,822.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Norbord worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Norbord by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norbord by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Norbord by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in Norbord by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Norbord by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:OSB opened at $10.33 on Friday. Norbord Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

