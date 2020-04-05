Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,883 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $25,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

