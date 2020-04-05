Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of SITE Centers worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $4.29 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $273,197. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704 in the last three months.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

