Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Dine Brands Global worth $24,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of DIN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

