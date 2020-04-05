Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 113,365 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of Mueller Industries worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

MLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

