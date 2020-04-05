Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,738 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Medpace worth $26,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $109.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

