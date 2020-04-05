Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,916 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

