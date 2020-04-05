Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,576 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

