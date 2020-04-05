Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,926 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of eHealth worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

EHTH stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

