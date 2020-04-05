Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,602 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

