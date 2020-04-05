Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,834 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Progress Software worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

