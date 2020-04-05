Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 689,847 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,169,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Alamos Gold worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

AGI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

