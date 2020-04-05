Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 71,377 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Myriad Genetics worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 538,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $992.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

