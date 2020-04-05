Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,629 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of QTS Realty Trust worth $24,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

QTS opened at $56.08 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

