Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 519,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 388,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.