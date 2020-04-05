BANKEX Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $787,058.99 and $6,575.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.04644105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Simex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

