BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of BankUnited worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

BKU stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

