Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.78 ($2.42).

BARC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday.

In other Barclays news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian purchased 110,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 132,802 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 80.24 ($1.06) on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

