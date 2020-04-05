Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Binance and AirSwap. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $212.95 million and approximately $69.29 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.02590695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,992,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Zebpay, IDEX, ABCC, Mercatox, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDCM, Bittrex, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Koinex, GOPAX, Liqui, Kyber Network, DDEX, BitBay, CPDAX, Huobi, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, LATOKEN and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

