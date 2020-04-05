Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur BMW nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.