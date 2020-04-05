Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$15,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,221,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$511,093.10.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Graeme O’neill sold 66,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$3,300.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Graeme O’neill sold 201,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$11,055.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Graeme O’neill sold 26,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$2,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Graeme O’neill sold 14,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Graeme O’neill sold 100,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Graeme O’neill sold 100,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$10,000.00.

Shares of CVE:BHS remained flat at $C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.56.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

