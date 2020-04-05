Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd.

BTE stock traded down C$873,442.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,464,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,074. The company has a market capitalization of $235.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$445.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.1966102 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

